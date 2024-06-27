Video: WWE's Drew McIntyre Ponders Newton's Third Law Of Motion, Shares Drew's Law

After quitting and promptly returning to "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre has made it very evident that he's after two things: the World Heavyweight Championship and CM Punk. With those goals in mind, McIntyre took some time to reflect while training today, posting a video to X that showed the former champion pontificating over his rivalry with Punk.

For every action, there is a violent reaction pic.twitter.com/NnChXg6HPQ — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 26, 2024

In the video, McIntyre briefly looks back on the last few weeks before citing Isaac Newton's third law of motion, which states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. McIntyre's law, according to the Scotsman, states "for every action, there will be a violent reaction like you've never seen, if you deserve it."

Although Punk has yet to be fully cleared for in-ring action, McIntyre is still directing all his anger at the veteran for interfering during WWE Clash at the Castle. Filming the video while working out on a stationary bike, McIntyre referenced moments from Punk's past, such as the "Pipe Bomb" promo as well as Punk's infamous media scrum appearance following AEW All Out 2022.

"What have I ever deserved in this life for a dumb-headed f**k like CM Punk to go into business for himself?" McIntyre asked. "I'm in the right. I'm the good guy here. Phil, you took my dreams. Now, I'm the nightmare you're going to see every time you close those soulless eyes of yours. You might think you're Satan. When pushed, I'm a f***ing psychopath. I hate you."

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 6, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. During Monday's edition of "Raw," McIntyre assured fans that he would not only capture the Money in the Bank briefcase, but would cash in that same night to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.