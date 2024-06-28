Matt Hardy Shares Praise For Wyatt Sicks Segment, Promo On WWE Raw

One week after the Wyatt Sicks' chilling debut on "WWE Raw," Bo Dallas came face-to-face with his alter-ego, Uncle Howdy, who is now leading WWE's newest faction. In a self-reflection of sorts, an emotional Dallas revealed to Uncle Howdy that the motivation behind the Wyatt Sicks was quite simple — to keep the legacy of his late brother, Bray Wyatt, alive. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Wyatt's former tag team partner Matt Hardy offered praise for the respective "Raw" promo segment.

"I thought it was phenomenal," Hardy said. "I feel like it was kind of portraying someone talking to their inner self, the way he was talking to his alter-ego. You have the alter ego playing the guy who's going to ask the tough questions, the wild questions, and really try and break you down and get to the truth. I feel like they portrayed that in a very strong way. Just watching Bo Dallas answer, he was so believable. He was so good. It felt so real, probably because it is real. I would imagine it was one of those things that was difficult. It was a difficult thing to film. It was so real, but it added so much equity into him doing this for his brother."

The June 24 episode of "Raw" marked the first time viewers had seen Dallas, unmasked, since November 2019, when he suffered an on-screen attack from Braun Strowman. Dallas was later released from WWE in 2021 before returning as the eerie Uncle Howdy in late 2022. Now, Dallas (as Uncle Howdy) finds himself leading the forces of the Wyatt Sicks alongside the likes of Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

