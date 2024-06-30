Tony Khan Talks AEW-STARDOM Collaboration, Multiple Women's Matches On Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling's third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and thanks to a newly-announced tag match airing on Zero Hour, it's set to become the first AEW PPV to ever include four women's matches on the card. During a media call days before the show, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed his enthusiasm in bringing in women's talent from STARDOM to fill out this year's event.

Advertisement

"We're excited about it," Khan said. "Talking about the STARDOM collaboration, I am so excited ... to have the team of Statlander and Momo versus the team of Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano. I think that's going to be tremendous. We've seen Willow go to STARDOM and defend the TBS title. Tam Nakano and Willow, they've been opponents, they've been friends. I think that's going to be a really exciting tag match."

In addition to the Zero Hour tag match, Khan said he was fired up for Forbidden Door's two women's championship matches on the main card: the AEW Women's World Championship match between "Timeless" Toni Storm and STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa, and the title-for-title match between TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Advertisement

"I've spent a lot of time, by design ... talking about the AEW Women's World Championship match with 'Timeless' Toni Storm taking on Mina Shirakawa, who I think has taken our show by storm, pun intended," Khan said. "And then to have the TBS Championship on the line, in a title-for-title ... I think that's such a great match, and a great situation between multiple companies being involved there, and all the inter-promotional implications ... We've got some really tight matches on the card."

In addition to the three aforementioned women's matches, Saraya will take on Mariah May in a women's Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match.