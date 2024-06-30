Bryan Danielson Reflects On Post-WWE Match With AEW Forbidden Door Opponent In 2010

Fans in Long Island, New York attending AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30 will see a match some fans have called "The Battle of The Dragons," as the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will face the "Rampage Dragon" Shingo Takagi in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Takagi is one of the many NJPW stars that fans have been waiting to see wrestle Danielson since All Out 2021, when the latter made his AEW debut, but these two men have already faced off once before in a match that took place in Dragon Gate USA in 2010. The match lasted nearly 30 minutes before Danielson picked up the victory, and he has reflected on it ahead of their upcoming bout.

"That was during the time I was fired for WWE after choking Justin Roberts with his tie. It was a very important time for me, and I was very, very proud of that match," Danielson told Sports Illustrated. "What really excites me about this is how much we've both developed as wrestlers since then 2010. If you go through what Shingo has done since leaving Dragon Gate, he went to NJPW, the biggest company in Japan, he won the IWGP junior championship, and then he moved to heavyweight and won the IWGP heavyweight championship. When he's wrestling, I'm watching."

Danielson was re-hired by WWE in time for the 2010 SummerSlam pay-per-view, and would quickly become the WWE United States Champion shortly after, even fulfilling the rest of his pre-arranged independent dates with the title belt around his waist. However, he is excited to compete against the NJPW star once again.

