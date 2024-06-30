Former MLW Star EJ Nduka Reacts To His AEW Collision Debut

More than a year after signing with All Elite Wrestling, EJ Nduka has finally made an appearance on one of AEW's premier programs. The appearance in reference occurred on the June 29 episode of "AEW Collision," which emanated from Buffalo, New York. In the show's main event, "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland met for a weigh-in ahead of their title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. To the surprise of many fans, Nduka emerged in the corner of Strickland alongside the likes of Prince Nana and rapper Westside Gunn.

"As advertised. Allow me to reintroduce myself. I AM THE JUDGE," Nduka wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Nduka, a former MLW World Tag Team Champion, notably exchanged blows with Ospreay's friend, Kyle Fletcher, before security stepped in to defuse the situation. Unfortunately for Strickland's camp, the peace was fleeting, as Ospreay nailed Strickland with a Hidden Blade moments later. Nduka and Westside Gunn were then escorted to the backstage area, while Strickland lay motionless.

Nduka's arrival to AEW came on the heels of his January 2023 exit from Major League Wrestling. In his first match under the AEW banner, Nduka found himself face-to-face with Konosuke Takeshita for an episode of "AEW Dark." Since then, Nduka has primarily wrestled in dark matches, with the latest one pitting him against Marcus Mathers ahead of the June 29 "Collision" tapings. Per his X post, though, Nduka now seems to be an affiliate of Swerve Strickland, who will defend the AEW World Championship against Ospreay later tonight.

