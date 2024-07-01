Tony Khan Names Best Things AEW Has Done On TV And PPV

In its 5 years of operation, All Elite Wrestling has created a myriad of memories for its fans. Which ones are the best, though? During a recent interview with "WrestFriends," AEW President Tony Khan recalled two of his personal favorite moments, one of which paid homage to former TNT Champion Brodie Lee, who unexpectedly died in late 2020.

"I think the best thing we've ever done with AEW television has been the Wednesday night Dynamite tribute to the late great Mr. Brodie Lee," Khan said. "I think that it certainly was, in my opinion, the best tribute show I've seen in wrestling and the best tribute we could have done for Mr. Brodie Lee. His name was Jon, and anybody who knew Jon, or Brodie, they knew this guy loves his family number one and he loves wrestling number two. We really got that across that night."

From a pay-per-view perspective, Khan believes the retirement match of "The Icon" Sting at AEW Revolution 2024 stands as both the best AEW PPV moment and the greatest send-off in professional wrestling history. On this special occasion, Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) in a tornado tag bout.

"At AEW, we treat Sting like the greatest wrestling legend we've ever been around because that's what he is," Khan said. "And when Sting was in AEW, he was at his very best. We'll always be proud of that, because Sting ended his career on the highest of notes as an AEW World [Tag Team] Champion."

