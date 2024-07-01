Tony Khan Provides Health Update On Brody King Following AEW Forbidden Door 2024

With a total of 15 matches on the entire card, some moments from AEW x NJPW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view might have been forgotten. One scary moment occurred during the four-way tag team match on the Zero Hour portion of the show, with the House of Black's Brody King taking a nasty-looking Brainbuster from Tomohiro Ishii, in which he looked visibly dazed as the crowd reacted in horror. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about King's condition at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, in which he said the big man is doing well.

"Brody King will be okay," Khan said. "He's okay, and that was a scary move, and it's a dangerous wrestling move, but Brody King is okay and will be continue wrestling and everything's okay there. But that is a dangerous move and Tomohiro Ishii is a dangerous wrestler." King not only recovered from being dropped on his head to finish the match, but he also ended up scoring the winning pinfall after hitting a Gonzo Bomb on Private Party's Isiah Kassidy.

King and Malakai Black have been fighting their own battles in AEW lately due to the prolonged absences of their stablemates Julia Hart and Buddy Matthews. Hart was last seen at AEW Dynasty, losing the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale, and is set to be out for an undisclosed amount of time as her shoulder injury requires surgery. Meanwhile, Matthews was written off television on the June 15 edition of "AEW Collision" after being attacked backstage by The Patriarchy. This was so he could travel back to Australia to get married to current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

