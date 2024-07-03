Lacey Evans On WWE Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Being 'Salty' About Her Character

During her time with WWE, Lacey Evans became a controversial figure, drawing the ire of various people within the industry at different points for her opinions on mental health and more. Evans' WWE character, especially in the latter days of her run there, shared many similarities with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, eventually drawing ire from Slaughter himself. During a recent interview with Carlo Perruzza, Evans (real name Macey Estrella) explained that the issues with Slaughter never phased her.

"I didn't give a s**t," Evans said. "When I tell you I'm there to do my job and go the hell home so I could feed my family, I mean every word of it. Everybody knows you're given these roles to play, you're given these things to do, in any job."

The former WWE star said the retired performer became "salty" over her use of the Cobra Clutch as a finisher, combined with the shared military focus of their characters. Slaughter's family, including his daughter, also shared their thoughts on Evans' character, and Evans hasn't had the kindest things to say about Slaughter's daughter in return, then or now.

"I didn't even know he had a daughter until I learned what a Twitter was," Evans continued. "But I could see why she's not out there doing what I was doing."

Despite that, Evans said that there are no hard feelings over the situation. While it's important to be respectful toward wrestling veterans, the 34-year-old said people should also show respect toward performers who are there "doing the best they can at their job."

Evans was released by WWE in August 2023, just a short time after the public conflict with Slaughter. The wrestler later stated that she had asked for her release after growing unhappy with her usage in the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Carlo Perruzza with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.