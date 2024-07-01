Lex Luger Explains Why He's Not All In On WWE's Wyatt Sicks Yet

The Wyatt Sicks era is about to hit its third week in WWE, and already the group of Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis has made waves, first with their chillingly violent debut, followed by Dallas' soul bearing segment with Uncle Howdy last week. But while the group has so far soaked in acclaim, save for a photograph taken at a Whataburger, wrestling legend Lex Luger is among the few who is yet to be sold on the group.

It's not because Luger doesn't want the stable to succeed, however. During the latest episode of "Lex Expressed," Luger revealed his concerns regarding the Wyatt Sicks was more do to their unique way of storytelling clashing with his old school mentality. Even still, Luger is rooting for the group, due to positive experiences with Dallas, and his fondness for Dallas' father Mike Rotunda, a former WCW co-worker of Luger's.

"I'd like to see it go for him [Dallas]," Luger said. "I'd like to see it go for the legacy of his brother...I love Mike Rotunda...That stuff's kind of far out for me. But I'm old school, so I don't know. I'll have to see more of it...of where they go. I'd like to see it succeed for the Rotundas and the legacy there. That's a great storyline. [But[ I'd like to see how they're going to handle all of that, for sure. I'm not sure I'm all in on it yet though."

The Wyatt Sicks will likely have another chance to win Luger over tonight on "Raw," as the group is expected to have a presence on the broadcast, though they haven't been officially announced for the show at this time.

