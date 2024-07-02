TNA Champion Calls Out Oba Femi For WWE NXT/TNA Crossover

The TNA World Champion and the NXT North American Champion have been teasing a clash. WWE and TNA have staged appearances from one another's rosters as of late, with Jordynne Grace challenging for the NXT Women's Championship and then defending her TNA Knockouts title just days later against "WWE NXT" star Tatum Paxley.

As such, North American Champion Oba Femi earmarked TNA World Champion Moose when asked who he's looking to face in a potential crossover. Not one to take the challenge lightly, Moose has taken to social media to call Femi's bluff.

"Ok Oba Femi my Nigerian brother. Get your boss Shawn Michaels the chef to call my boss and I'll gladly take down "NXT's" juggernaut. #TrustTheSystem," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ok @Obaofwwe my Nigerian brother. Get your Boss @ShawnMichaels the chef to call My Boss and I'll gladly take down NXT's

juggernaut . #TRUSTTHESYSTEM https://t.co/RhYBFSWCT7 — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) July 2, 2024

Oba Femi has been the North American Champion for 175 days while Moose has been the TNA World Champion for 171 days. The TNA star was only recently commenting on his desire to follow the likes of Joe Hendry in making an appearance in WWE, reasoning that it was a big opportunity for the TNA roster but making sure to say he's not getting his hopes up. Nevertheless, Oba Femi was one name he chose if and when the opportunity did arise, as well as reigning NXT Champion Trick Williams. Working in his favor, Moose was someone that WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T wanted to see make the crossover, owing to his first-hand experience working with him at Reality of Wrestling.

