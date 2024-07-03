Bully Ray Details What He Wants To See From Britt Baker In Her Next AEW Promo
Sunday's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the return of Dr. Britt Baker, who stared down Mercedes Mone from the top of the ramp following Mone's victory. Speaking after the show, Baker promised to address the fans on this week's "AEW Dynamite," which also happens to feature a championship celebration segment involving Mone. It's a safe bet to assume that's when we'll hear from Baker tonight, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared what he'd like Baker's promo to accomplish.
"I would have Britt Baker tell Mercedes, 'You know what, Mercedes? Hold on. I'm going to go hang out with the people that actually mean something to me in this place,'" Bully said. "I would have Britt Baker jump the guard rail and go cut her promo in the middle of the people."
Bully's idea would see Baker identify herself and the fans around her as representing AEW, while Mone would be labeled as an "AEW wanna-be." Part of the reasoning behind that stems from an interview Mone gave shortly before debuting with AEW, where the former Sasha Banks stated that she believes she'll wind up back in WWE one day. The "Busted Open Radio" co-host believes Baker and Mone should use that interview in their rivalry.
"That is a grenade," Bully continued. "All Britt has to say [is], 'AEW fans, if you don't believe me, this is what she said. She is eventually going to turn her back on all of us, and when she does, I'll still be here like I was from day one.' There's your babyface."
Bully Ray Reacts To Mercedes Mone's WWE Return Comments
Bully's co-hosts, Dave LaGreca and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, both agreed that his idea would make Baker into an even bigger star in AEW. Additionally, the hosts felt that Mone shouldn't have made the comments about an eventual WWE return, as it made it an uphill battle for her to remain a babyface in the promotion. Bully felt that Mone's comments would've received an even more substantial reaction during the wrestling boom of the 1990s.
"If you were a wrestler from WCW or the WWF and you stepped foot in the ECW Arena, you were in a warzone and you should tread lightly," Bully said. "If you were to ever cut a promo in the ECW Arena or did an interview that said, 'One day, I'm going to be back in the WWE,' the ECW fanbase would've ... spit on you, turned their back on you, would've done anything and everything to make sure you failed."
The radio hosts agreed that Mone's AEW run has had a similar start to Saraya's, with both relying too much on goodwill from their WWE runs. Bully went as far as to suggest Saraya would be the perfect ally for Mone in AEW, as the two can build off their shared history. When it comes to Baker, the WWE Hall of Famer fears the dentist/wrestler is hesitant to play the hero.
"If [Baker] comes out and tries to cut a heel promo, unless she were to cut the greatest heel promo of all time in which she could turn the people around and get [them] to hate her, I don't think it's very productive," Bully stated.