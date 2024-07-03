Bully Ray Details What He Wants To See From Britt Baker In Her Next AEW Promo

Sunday's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the return of Dr. Britt Baker, who stared down Mercedes Mone from the top of the ramp following Mone's victory. Speaking after the show, Baker promised to address the fans on this week's "AEW Dynamite," which also happens to feature a championship celebration segment involving Mone. It's a safe bet to assume that's when we'll hear from Baker tonight, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared what he'd like Baker's promo to accomplish.

"I would have Britt Baker tell Mercedes, 'You know what, Mercedes? Hold on. I'm going to go hang out with the people that actually mean something to me in this place,'" Bully said. "I would have Britt Baker jump the guard rail and go cut her promo in the middle of the people."

Bully's idea would see Baker identify herself and the fans around her as representing AEW, while Mone would be labeled as an "AEW wanna-be." Part of the reasoning behind that stems from an interview Mone gave shortly before debuting with AEW, where the former Sasha Banks stated that she believes she'll wind up back in WWE one day. The "Busted Open Radio" co-host believes Baker and Mone should use that interview in their rivalry.

"That is a grenade," Bully continued. "All Britt has to say [is], 'AEW fans, if you don't believe me, this is what she said. She is eventually going to turn her back on all of us, and when she does, I'll still be here like I was from day one.' There's your babyface."