Mercedes Mone Explains Draw In Signing With AEW

So far into her AEW run, Mercedes Mone has experienced nothing but success, capturing the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing, and the New Japan Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door. The in-ring accolades aren't all Mone has accomplished though, as the former WWE star is believed to have received one of, if not the, highest paid contracts for a women's wrestler in history.

While the money and push certainly were perks that helped secure Mone's services for AEW, it's not the only reason she was drawn to the promotion. Speaking with "Hot 97," Mone offered more insight regarding why she chose AEW over going back to WWE.

"It was really the women," Mone said. "I was going back and forth watching the women on both shows. I've wrestled almost everyone that I could in WWE, and these women here in AEW excited me. I got a little taste with Willow last year, and she just blossomed into this superstar over night. I had instant chemistry with her, and I'm like 'I can go back and wrestle here. That's an easy storyline. And she's so amazing.'

"And I was just watching the women like 'These girls are giving me dreams.' And I love dreaming about wrestling. I love seeing the visions of what moves do I want to do with the girls, or how do I want to sell something? And I haven't had, like, visions of wrestling dreams in so long. So for my dreams to come back and to have the visions and the dreams of the AEW girls, that's when I knew 'Yup. The alignment's here. This is the place I have to be. This is the place I want to be.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot 97" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription