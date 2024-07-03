Bully Ray Assesses WWE Money In The Bank Six-Man Tag Match Featuring SmackDown Stars

Each of the five matches on WWE's Money in the Bank PLE set for this Saturday in Toronto has its own interesting story, though many feel that the hottest among them is a special six man tag team match. That match will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes team with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to take on some combination of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu of the Bloodline, fresh off the stable's white hot assault of Paul Heyman last Friday on "SmackDown."

Discussing the upcoming PLE on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered some analysis on how the six-man tag should play out. Coming off the angle with Heyman, Bully believes that the Bloodline has been reinvigorated as a unit, and that keeping their momentum, while also setting up a potential issue between Rhodes and Orton, should be the priority.

"The Bloodline story had been cooling off just a bit, until last Friday's 'SmackDown,'" Bully said. "And now they're the hottest thing again, with the big turn on Heyman, the spike, putting him through the announcer's table. The Bloodline's back on track now with Solo, with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. You've got to keep them strong.

"Let's not forget the way Randy Orton looked at Cody Rhodes last week on 'SmackDown,' when Cody talked about credible challengers for his WWE Universal Championship...From day one, when we talked about the possibilities of Cody defeating Roman Reigns, 'Okay, who does he have after that?' The natural story was with Randy Orton."

