Tommy Dreamer Explains Why Mercedes Mone Vs Britt Baker Is AEW's Biggest Money Match

A healthy Dr. Britt Baker is back in AEW after a 10-month layoff, and she's been immediately inserted into the title picture against dual champion Mercedes Mone. On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer praised AEW for putting the angle together for Baker's comeback, calling it the biggest draw that AEW can present for the women's division.

"Putting these two women together is the biggest money match for the AEW women's division you could possibly have right now," Dreamer said. "And it's an easy layup how you go about it — honestly, war of the words. Britt Baker can talk. The woman is a great wrestler, but she can talk. She can will the people behind her, just like she's willed the people to hate her. And Mercedes will have to listen to what she says. Because Britt can go on that microphone." On the heels of her return at Forbidden Door, Baker reappeared on "AEW Dynamite" to escalate the feud, challenging Mone to a match at London's All In event from Wembley Stadium. Prior to the show's airing, Dreamer tipped his cap to the way AEW used a particular social media post to tease Baker's appearance.

"The beauty of using social media after they had Lexi [Nair] come up to Britt Baker, and she said, 'You know what, a lot of people want to know. I'm going to save it for Dynamite.' A great little teaser to tell you to tune in, because I know I'm tuning in." All In will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25. It marks AEW's second event at Wembley following All In 2023. In addition to Baker vs. Mone, MJF is expected to face Daniel Garcia, and the winner of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will receive an AEW World Championship shot against Swerve Strickland.