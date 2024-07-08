Video: Hangman Adam Page Comes Unglued In Verbal Tirade After AEW Collision Win

Prior to being suspended by The Elite back in March, it was clear "Hangman" Adam Page's obsession with Swerve Strickland was leading to him unraveling. If anything, that has only continued since Page returned this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" as the Wild Card in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, with the increasingly unhinged cowboy subsequently defeating Jeff Jarrett that night, and Jay White this past Saturday on "Collision" to move onto the tournament finals.

On Monday, AEW posted exclusive footage of Page following the victory over White, where the former AEW World Champion came completely unglued. Still covered in blood after being cut open, Page ranted about how he told everyone how he'd win this tournament if it took everything in him, including his blood. He further stated he would give his blood "a thousand times over" to win this tournament, just to give himself the opportunity "to take everything from him," referring to Strickland.

It was then Page attempted to walk away before breaking down, screaming about how Strickland broke into his home, threatened his family, and even forced them to move. Now despondent, Page rued how Strickland had never paid for what he'd done, and how the fans embraced Strickland in the aftermath, despite all Page had given them, and AEW, over the promotion's five year history.

Regaining some composure, Page then addressed his Owen Hart Tournament final opponent, Bryan Danielson. He declared that he was more driven than his previous three encounters with Danielson, which saw them trade wins and wrestle to a draw. Unsure whether to call the driving force behind him hatred or justice, Page said it was all he had left, and that he would defeat Danielson Wednesday and leave him with nothing, allowing Page to come for Strickland at AEW's "biggest stage."