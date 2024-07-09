Mark Henry Assesses The Future Of WWE's Women's Division Following NXT Heatwave

Coming out of WWE Money in the Bank over the weekend, many people were left talking about the women's ladder match, which showcased the sheer breadth of talent found on the main roster at the moment. Things are equally as exciting for women's wrestling looking ahead, with a trio of matches taking place at WWE NXT Heatwave that offered a glimpse at some of the division's future stars. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the outlook for the company's women's division.

"[The future is] not just bright, it's like the sun," Henry said. "At NXT [Heatwave], we saw a women's division that — I think those women are coming along, too. There's about six [or] eight of them, they're ready now."

The division is still missing out on key stars like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and Henry is confident things will become even more exciting when they're back in action. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley made her return after several months away, injecting some more intrigue into the brand. Henry feels that the division offers enough excitement that it could carry its own show.

"There's enough airtime," Henry continued. "Now you're gonna be on Netflix. ... Just do it. Give them another vehicle to make money, and you make people happy, and then people don't think about going [anywhere] else, so it's a win-win-win."

Saturday's premium live event saw Tiffany Stratton capture the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, setting up the former NXT Women's Champion for major things going forward. At Heatwave, Roxanne Perez continued her dominant run as NXT Women's Champion with a win over Lola Vice, while Kelani Jordan retained the NXT Women's North American Championship after a match against Sol Ruca.

