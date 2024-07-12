Jake The Snake Roberts Shares Funny Anecdote About Late WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoa'i

Wrestling legend Jake Roberts has had to say a lot of goodbyes to old co-workers over the past few years, with the latest being Sika Anoa'i, who passed two weeks ago at the age of 79. On last week's episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts remembered his former comrade by re-sharing a rather humorous story of a time Sika got into it with a fan while he and Roberts were hanging out by a Baton Rouge pool.

"This drunk dude comes out," Roberts said. "And he's talking loud. 'Ah, wrestlers. Big deal.' And Sika's laying in the lounge chair, I'm laying in a lounge chair, I believe Afa was there too. And this guy just keeps going on and on. So he walks up behind us and he leans over and he goes 'What do you think about that big man?' And Sika just reached back with his left hand, just threw his arm back, and hit the guy in the f*****g mouth man."

Roberts recalled Sika then chasing the man away, despite being barefoot, and that the bunch resulted in Sika's hand bleeding. The issue seemed to be resolved, only for it to continue when Roberts and Sika went into work for TV taping.

"Two or three days later, we're at the television station doing interviews, and Sika's over there going 'Oh, my hand. It hurts so bad...I don't know what to do,'" Roberts said. "We were like 'What's going on?' He goes 'My hand's split open. I can see my bone.' 'See your bone? Let's see.' So he takes off the bandages, and we look at it, and we move it around a little bit, and we figure it out. 'It's not bone. It's that guys f****g teeth.' Two teeth were still stuck in his hand!"

