Bully Ray Assesses Who Got The Edge In Seth Rollins & CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo Battle

Since making his return to WWE in November 2023, CM Punk has found himself at odds with two wrestlers in particular — Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," the company tapped the brakes on the Punk-McIntyre saga to instead focus on Punk's issues with Rollins. Looking back on Monday's promo segment, "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray shared which performer he felt outshined the other.

Advertisement

"I gave the edge to Seth," Bully said. "I felt like Punk even might've gotten lost once in the promo. It can happen to anybody. It's not that big of a deal, but you don't expect it to happen to Punk."

Bully didn't specify which moment caused him to question Punk's delivery, but the WWE Hall of Famer continued to praise Rollins. Rather than pointing to the specific words being said, Bully stated that it is usually the quality of the performance that matters most to him, and Rollins knocked it out of the park on Monday's "Raw."

The topic then turned to character motivations, with the former ECW performer feeling that Punk's apology to Rollins didn't do him any favors in terms of being likable. That's because Punk was making it clear that, despite apologizing, he still doesn't like Rollins. The "Busted Open" hosts believe references to CM Punk's bracelet, recently stolen by McIntyre, have further heightened the issues between Rollins and Punk.

Advertisement

"The business is the match, but it's personal to Punk," Bully stated.

After suffering a tear to his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Punk has yet to be cleared for in-ring action. However, it looks increasingly like that day is quickly approaching, with WWE now heating up multiple feuds involving the 45-year-old.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.