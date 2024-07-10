Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Hopes AEW Doesn't Rush The Story In This Feud

After recovering from numerous injuries and a mini-stroke, Britt Baker has returned to AEW, and she's targeted AEW TBS and New Japan Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. The two had a standoff at Forbidden Door, where Baker made her return, and then exchanged some heated words on "AEW Dynamite" days later, where Baker challenged Mone to a match at AEW All In. To date, the double champ has yet to give Baker an answer, though she may do so during her championship toast tonight on "Dynamite."

Even though the feud between Baker and Mone is still in the early stages, Freddie Prinze Jr. is already a huge fan of it. And as the "She's All That" star revealed on the latest episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," he's hoping that the Baker-Mone program will have a bit of legs to it, and won't just result in the two going their separate ways after the first match.

"I would say give time, let it marinate," Prinze Jr. said. "Give this one some time. Don't rush this one. Rush Drew and Punk, we've waited long enough for that, if Punk's healthy obviously. But this one? You can kind of let them go back and forth, we can get some interference and things that stop matches and things that don't give us a conclusion that we're satisfied with, so they have to wrestle again. It doesn't just have to end and then boom, we move onto the next one. MJF and CM Punk got three matches I think out of that. You can get three matches of these two, and I really hope AEW does."

