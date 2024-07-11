Will Ospreay Apologizes For 'Mistake' During AEW Dynamite Promo

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay kicked off the July 10 "AEW Dynamite" with a passionate promo directed at MJF following the "Salt of the Earth"s recent actions. After Ospreay's match with Daniel Garcia on the "Beach Break" edition of "Dynamite," MJF brutally attacked Garcia, who had to be stretchered out of the arena. MJF then called out Ospreay for being a talentless hack on the July 6 "AEW Collision," prompting the "Aerial Assassin" to fire back, but some of his words didn't exactly land the way he would have liked them to.

In response, Ospreay took to his X account to post a public apology to AEW fans for not sending out the message that he would have hoped for. He wrote; "Alright guys, realised I made a mistake during my comments last night on dynamite. I'll do better next time under a lot of stress personally & wasn't really focusing on my wording & result didn't add up. No excuses when the red light is on. Next week I'll knock it out the park."

While Ospreay didn't confirm what the mistake was, fans have pointed out that his comments about his ADHD condition and Friedman's ADD condition were inaccurate. Regardless of what he said, Ospreay will get the chance to put MJF in his place on the special 250th episode of "Dynamite" on July 17 when he defends the International Championship against him. Ospreay has only lost one singles match in his AEW career thus far, but considering that MJF was the AEW World Champion for over 400 days at one point, this upcoming match will be one of the biggest tests Ospreay has faced since joining AEW's roster.