Booker T Says 'Heck Yeah' To Match Between Tiffany Stratton & WWE Hall Of Famer

Money in the Bank was a special PLE for one Tiffany Stratton, who out lasted five other women in a bonkers, violent ladder match to capture the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. But that wasn't the only memorable moment of the evening for "Tiffy Time," as she shared a moment with WWE Hall of Fame and Money in the Bank host Trish Stratus, making her first appearance for WWE since her feud with Becky Lynch wrapped up last summer.

The moment has led to some wondering if Stratton and Stratus could eventually meet again, this time in a WWE ring. That question was posed to "NXT" announcer Booker T during the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion's only concern is whether or not he would be in the building for the occasion.

"Yeah, heck yeah, man," Booker said. "Why not? Trish Stratus, she's still got it. We know that...You can look at her and tell 'Wait a minute, she can still go.' Oh yes...I can't wait to see Trish vs. Tiffany Stratton. I think that will be a hell of a marquee match anywhere. Especially...man, can you imagine if they did it in Canada? Man, it would be off the chain. So for me, I'm just hoping I'm booked."

A potential match between Stratton and Stratus was something Stratus and Booker discussed themselves when the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the "Hall of Fame" last fall. At the time, Stratus also noted the comparisons between herself and the former NXT Women's Champion, from their similar appearances to their respective backgrounds.

