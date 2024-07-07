Tiffany Stratton Addresses Potential WWE Match With Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus, a star within the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras of WWE, is no stranger to squaring up with some of the company's brightest stars of today. Last year, Stratus found herself entangled in a feud with former WWE NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Most recently, Stratus came face-to-face with the very woman that Lynch unseated to claim the aforementioned title — Tiffany Stratton. Following this encounter, which took place backstage at WWE Money in the Bank, Stratton addressed the potential of wrestling Stratus in the future.

"Those are two completely different generations. Trish, Trishy Time, she is one of my idols in professional wrestling, and I am ready to get in the ring with the G.O.A.T," Stratton said at the Money in the Bank post-show press conference.

After Stratus' 2023 program with Lynch, many WWE fans have pondered the possibility of Stratus returning for another run. Stratus has since stated that she is "definitely open" to coming back, dependent on the creative pathway that WWE offers for her.

While non-wrestling, Stratus made a notable appearance at the Toronto-based Money in the Bank premium live event by serving as the special guest host. At this same event, Stratton captured the Women's Money in The Bank briefcase, guaranteeing herself a future shot at a championship of her choosing. On the heels of her win, Stratton asserted that "Trishy Time" was no longer, while "Tiffy Time" had just begun. Stratus, on the other hand, warned Stratton to not get too ahead of herself, as the results of her Money in the Bank cash-in are still pending.

