Why One Line From Will Ospreay's AEW Dynamite Promo On MJF Made Bully Ray Laugh

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed a specific comment by Will Ospreay towards MJF on a recent "AEW Dynamite" that made him laugh.

AEW has seen its fair share of betrayals lately on "AEW Dynamite," with one high-profile one being MJF turning his back on Daniel Garcia after being unable to dethrone Will Ospreay as International Champion two weeks ago. Having caused MJF to retreat from ringside after he attacked Garcia, Ospreay agreed to put his International Championship on the line at the "Dynamite" 250 special and didn't hold back when addressing "The Salt Of The Earth" on Wednesday's show, calling him selfish for his actions. This particular comment made Bully Ray laugh, which he explained why on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark."

"I always laugh when I hear wrestlers say this," Ray said. "Every wrestler is selfish. There's not one wrestler on the planet who's not selfish. It's in the DNA of a professional wrestler. Some [are] less selfish than others, but for the most part, being selfish is something you need to be in this industry."

Ray also shared some insight into MJF's heel turn.

"I thought MJF was gold last week in what he did to Daniel Garcia," Ray said. "I loved the aftermath last week of Garcia and Ospreay, and then MJF kicking Garcia in the balls, and then beating him to a bloody pulp, and then challenging fans to fight him. It made my cold, black heart filled with joy, and that was great heat last week to go off the air."

Aside from the MJF heel turn, Mariah May also went to the dark side after attacking and leaving her mentor Toni Storm.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and give an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.