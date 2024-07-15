Jonathan Coachman Weighs In On The Rock's Final Boss Character In WWE

While The Rock's return to WWE earlier this year was shocking, few could have seen a change in creative plans that would see him return to being a heel character for the first time in over 20 years. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former "Raw" General Manager Jonathan Coachman analyzed The Rock's turn, saying that there is "nothing more fun" than playing the role of a bad guy in wrestling.

Advertisement

"When you can go on a 10-minute rant on social media, when you can utilize all of these different things, there's a lot of fun in that," said Coachman. "I think The Rock had fun doing that because it's so opposite of what he's doing particularly right now."

Coachman describes how The Rock's "Final Boss" character created a noticeable difference from what most people associate with Dwayne Johnson. For non-wrestling fans, Johnson has become synonymous with his family-friendly film roles, especially as Maui in the upcoming Disney film "Moana 2" and the live-action remake of "Moana." Johnson's love of the pro wrestling business was also discussed during the interview, with Coachman acknowledging that while he loves the WWE and his heritage, that is not Johnson's first love.

Advertisement

"I think his first love is success," said Coachman. "You feel like you're wanted, you feel like you're needed, you feel like your star power works. That's success and I think that's what he is addicted to like we all are."

It remains to be seen when The Rock will make his return to WWE, having been absent from television since the night after WrestleMania. However, whenever he returns, he has the WWE Champion waiting for him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.