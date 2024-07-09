Cody Rhodes Comments On The Rock's Eventual WWE Return, Bonding With Seth Rollins

Elsewhere in the interview, Cody Rhodes also discussed his ongoing friendship with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Rhodes noted that while they did not get along initially, their now infamous 2022 Hell in a Cell match brought them closer together.

"Seth is one that I was not friends with at all," said Rhodes. "After you wrestle a match with a completely torn pec against somebody like that in a dangerous setting like the Hell in a Cell, you almost have to leave with a love for him."

Their relationship was especially important in the buildup to WrestleMania 40 with Rhodes recalling that Rollins was the first person he went to when his bus caught fire just days before the show.

"Huge fireball on my bus, I'm certain it's going to burn down," said Rhodes. "The first bus I ran to was [Seth's], like a little kid just watching through the window. He's been my guide since I came back to WWE. Love, love Seth."

Rollins and Rhodes have been linked since April 2022, as Rollins served as Rhodes's first opponent upon his WWE return. Since then, Rollins has also noted that the current WWE Champion is someone he has immense respect for.

