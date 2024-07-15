Trish Stratus Compares WWE Creative Process Under Vince McMahon & Triple H

WWE legend Trish Stratus has explained why things have mostly remained the same for her in WWE under the new creative team.

The Paul "Triple H" Levesque era of WWE has been praised by several current and former stars. Stratus, who worked extensively with McMahon, and has now briefly worked under the helm of "The Game," has pointed out that there aren't many changes between the two eras, during a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes."

"I think the process sort of seemed the same. There was a little bit of the changing of the guard happened, where you're like, 'Wait, who do we talk to?' That was a bit of confusing time. But besides that, it's about how you handle your business, I guess, in a way like, you talk to your writers, you figure out the storyline, you actually find the best way to execute it; it was pretty seamless for me," said the Hall of Famer. "I think as a mature talent, one that's been around for a long time, the creative process, for me, was quite the same. Like, it was sort of about pitching ideas, speaking about what we thought, and I was able to execute sort of the timeline that I thought I would be great, I knew I wanted to deliver, and we were all on the same page with things."

She added that she and McMahon agreed on most things about her character aside from the former WWE CEO's opinion that Stratus shouldn't be a heel.

"I was on the same page with Vince storyline-wise, except for that he didn't want me to come back as a [heel] ... he just thinks '[you're gonna be a] babyface. They're never going to boo you,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, they are,"' said Stratus.

Stratus last turned heel last April, when she attacked her former tag team partner Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw."