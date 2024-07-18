WWE Champs Cody Rhodes & Bayley Discuss Winning 2024 Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes and Bayley won the 2024 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches respectively, and their year has gone from strength to strength. Both are still champions at the time of writing, with their journey to the titles starting at the Rumble.
During a recent episode of Rhodes' YouTube show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Bayley explained how special winning the Rumble was, especially because it was the first time she had felt a true connection with the fans in a long time.
"That was such a good moment," Bayley said. "I think my favorite moment of that night was when I pointed at the sign and I saw the picture of literally everyone behind me pointing with me. And it just was never, not to say it was never a goal, but the Rumble hadn't been around for women as much as it has for the men. So it was never in my mind for, I wanna win the Royal Rumble. Even when it started, every year, I just wanted to be in there longer than I was the first time. So to actually win it and have a moment like that is incredible."
Bayley explained that winning the match meant that WWE was putting their trust in her to take her talents all the way to WrestleMania, and nobody could take that feeling away from her.
How Does Cody Rhodes Feel As A Two-Time Winner?
While Bayley experienced her first Royal Rumble win in 2024, Rhodes made history by becoming the fourth man in history to win back-to-back Rumble matches, joining an esteemed group that includes Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Despite winning the match for a second time, Rhodes still felt as fulfilled winning the 2024 Rumble as he did in 2023, calling the win "life-changing."
"Winning the Royal Rumble, I feel like, actually changes your life," Rhodes said. "I don't know, that seems, like, dramatic, but I felt like it was something. I remember watching Randy [Orton] win it, and I was in the ring because we helped him win it. Just seeing him point at the sign and knowing he will be the center of the universe. As we go forward for however long, and I thought, it's actually a moment. I don't know if people really realize it's a life-changing little piece of business."
It's now down to Rhodes and Bayley to hold on to their titles until next year's Royal Rumble event, which takes place on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.