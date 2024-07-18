WWE Champs Cody Rhodes & Bayley Discuss Winning 2024 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes and Bayley won the 2024 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches respectively, and their year has gone from strength to strength. Both are still champions at the time of writing, with their journey to the titles starting at the Rumble.

During a recent episode of Rhodes' YouTube show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Bayley explained how special winning the Rumble was, especially because it was the first time she had felt a true connection with the fans in a long time.

"That was such a good moment," Bayley said. "I think my favorite moment of that night was when I pointed at the sign and I saw the picture of literally everyone behind me pointing with me. And it just was never, not to say it was never a goal, but the Rumble hadn't been around for women as much as it has for the men. So it was never in my mind for, I wanna win the Royal Rumble. Even when it started, every year, I just wanted to be in there longer than I was the first time. So to actually win it and have a moment like that is incredible."

Bayley explained that winning the match meant that WWE was putting their trust in her to take her talents all the way to WrestleMania, and nobody could take that feeling away from her.