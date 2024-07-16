Cody Rhodes To Appear On This Friday's WWE SmackDown, Respond To Bloodline Attack

After an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign that had mostly been sunshines and roses, Cody Rhodes had a rough Friday night last week on "SmackDown," courtesy of The Bloodline. Confronting the group in the ring, Rhodes attempted to fight off his SummerSlam opponent Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu by himself, only for the numbers to get the better of him. An attempted Randy Orton save proved to be no help as well, as the Bloodline put Orton through the announcer's table, and ultimately left a battered Rhodes stuck in the ropes to end the show.

Alas, Rhodes isn't a man to back down, and he won't be doing it this week either. Promoting this Friday's episode of "SmackDown," the WWE on Fox X account announced that Rhodes would be at this week's show, and would respond to Bloodline's attack from last week. No update was provided on Orton, and whether he'd be involved in Rhodes' response. Also hyped for the show was an appearance by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as his issues with LA Knight continue to grow heading into an expected SummerSlam match.

For a time, it appeared Rhodes' issues with The Bloodline had cooled off following his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and The Rock's disappearance immediately after the event. The rivalry was renewed following WWE Clash at the Castle, however, when Rhodes was pulled into Orton and Kevin Owens' rivalry with Sikoa's Bloodline, which began all the way back in April. So far, Sikoa and company have had the edge, with him, Tonga, and Fatu defeating Rhodes, Orton, and Owens at Money in the Bank, with Sikoa pinning Rhodes.

