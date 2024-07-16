Drew McIntyre Shares Disbelief With WWE Social Media Team After Raw Episode

Last night on "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce lifted Drew McIntyre's suspension following his outburst during the Money in the Bank post-show. CM Punk cost McIntyre his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity when he cashed in his briefcase earlier in the night during the title match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest. Pearce promised to give McIntyre his match with Punk at SummerSlam so long as he apologizes to the officials he assaulted during the post-show, which the Scottish Warrior refused to do. It has now been revealed that Punk will make an appearance on "Raw" next week.

Advertisement

WWE took to social media last night to share that the "Best in the World" will return to "Raw" live from Green Bay, Wisconsin next Monday, which was met by an annoyed response from McIntyre due to the photo used in the post. "Are you p****s seriously gonna use this picture after what just happened?"

Are you pricks seriously gonna use this picture after what just happened? https://t.co/VsPQZlA39z — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 16, 2024

Punk's most recent appearance was on the "Raw" following Money in the Bank, where he explained his reasons for getting involved in McIntyre's title opportunity. He also engaged in another face-to-face promo with Rollins, who was equally annoyed at Punk for appearing during the match. McIntyre and Punk will seemingly have their long awaited match together at SummerSlam, as long as the Scottish Warrior presumably apologizes to both referees and Pearce beforehand.

Advertisement