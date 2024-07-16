Kevin Nash Forgets Just How Big This WWE Raw Star Is

While the storyline surrounding Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk remains at the forefront of "WWE Raw," another developing story recently caught the eye of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash specifically recalled being taken aback by the size of "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus as he laid out Bronson Reed during last week's episode of "Raw."

"He came down with Bronson Reed, Bronson Reed's a big 'ol f***ing dude, and Sheamus came running down the ring with a green shirt on. [He] came in and started throwing fists. Sheamus dwarfed him .... He had that one match where he fought his ass off, but he lost, and he got the people behind him. They've got him repositioned. After 15 years there, they got him repositioned where he means something. When I watched him the other night, when he came down on that [ramp], I was just like 'F***, man.' You forget how big that f***er is," Nash said. "A big ol' raw-boned f***er."

In the process of taking down Reed, Sheamus also saved his former Brawling Brutes stablemate Pete Dunne from absorbing a post-match Tsunami from Reed. Dunne, however, didn't seem too appreciative of the gesture, as he rejected Sheamus' hug and walked away.

On this week's episode of "Raw," Sheamus defeated Reed in singles action. After his loss, Reed attempted to ambush Sheamus from behind — a plan that Dunne thwarted with a Shining Wizard. Grateful for Dunne's intervention, Sheamus offered him a handshake, which Dunne also rejected. In the moments following, Sheamus was attacked by both Dunne and Reed, the latter of whom flattened him with a Tsunami.

Currently, Sheamus stands at six-foot-three, with a billed weight of 267 pounds.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.