WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/15/2024

Ever since the Wyatt Sicks showed up on "Raw" following Clash at the Castle, the red brand had been able to shake some of its post-WrestleMania doldrums to draw some strong ratings. Things were tough last week, however, when "Raw" drew in lower than expected numbers for their post Money in the Bank show, and things seemed they'd be difficult this week as well as the show went up against the Home Run Derby.

That was the case. Wrestlenomics and PWTorch report that "Raw" drew 1.669 million viewers, along with 0.55 in 18-49. Both numbers were down from the previous week, with total viewership falling 5% from 1.750 million, while 18-49 was also down 5% from 0.59. "Raw" was also down against the four week average, with total viewership dropping 7% from 1.797 million and 18-49 down 5% from 0.59, similar to the overall drop.

Due to the strong numbers "Raw" had been pulling in over the last month, the show remained up 5% and 16% compared to Q3 of 2023, while 18-49 remained up 9% compared to numbers from July 2023. One notable drop, however, was in total viewership compared to July 2023, with numbers falling a slight 3%. No numbers were made available for the Home Run Derby, which went head to head with "Raw," giving no indication on how much it affected "Raw's" viewership.

"Raw" featured a whole lot of Rhea Ripley, albeit in a nonphysical role, fresh off her return to "Raw" a week ago. The former Women's World Champion confronted Judgment Day ally Dominik Mysterio over his interactions with Liv Morgan, and challenged Morgan for her Women's World title at SummerSlam. In between his moment with Ripley, Mysterio also wrestled a match against Jey Uso, coming out on the losing end.