Kevin Nash Points Out Spot WWE Raw Star Needs To Stop Doing

Even with a loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Money in the Bank a week and a half ago, Bron Breakker has continued to gain momentum, enough so that he may soon be getting a rematch against Zayn at SummerSlam. One of the things that has helped establish Breakker as a force in WWE is his explosive offense, including a lightning quick assault on his opponents outside of the ring, something that only fellow WWE star Braun Strowman is capable of doing.

Unfortunately for Strowman, it's something that he wouldn't be doing if WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was in charge. On the latest episode of "Kliq This" while discussing Breakker's ascent, the nWo founding father made no bones about wanting to end any similarities between Breakker's offense and Strowman's offense.

"I tell you one thing they have to stop doing is they have to stop doing the spot where Braun Strowman runs around the ring and mows over people," Nash said. "You can't have that and Bron's doing the same thing when one of them's f*****g a 4.1 40 guy."

While Strowman may not have the speed of Breakker or the current momentum that Breakker has, the former Universal Champion could make a strong argument regarding keeping his "mow down" spot, which has been part of his arsenal for most of his career. Unfortunately, it hasn't helped Strowman achieve any significant success so far since returning from injury in May, as Strowman has found himself trading victories with the Judgment Day during a several month feud, including most recently losing to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest this past Monday on "Raw."

