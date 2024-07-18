Fellow Rascalz Members Assess WWE Star Wes Lee's Career Since Team Split
One of the most surprising aspects of 2024 thus far has been the development of a working relationship between WWE and TNA. In addition to Jordynne Grace wrestling several matches in the company, other TNA stars have begun appearing on "WWE NXT," which has allowed for a reunion between The Rascalz — WWE's Wes Lee and TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Wentz and Miguel discussed what it's been like to see their close friend succeed in WWE.
"From the outside looking in, you want to see your brother do the absolute best [that] he possibly can, and I'm so proud of everything Wes has done," Miguel said. "I do believe he's the best North American Champion that NXT has ever seen. And then going through the back injury and the rehab, he has done so much to get back where he is."
Miguel stated that each member of the group has gone through their own struggles, but he remains the most proud of Lee for overcoming every obstacle put in his path, including the back injury that kept him out of action for roughly five months prior to his return at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' in April. Following his return, Lee was unsuccessful in regaining the NXT North American Championship, but the appearance of his Rascalz partners seems to have rejuvenated the character.
Zachary Wentz: Wes Lee Is 'A Pillar Of NXT'
Before Lee signed with WWE, he was known in TNA (known as Impact Wrestling at the time) and the independents as Dezmond Xavier. In late 2020, he and Wentz were signed to WWE contracts while Miguel was not. However, Wentz (known in WWE as Nash Carter) would not last exceptionally long with the company, as he was released in 2022 after an old photo was posted online showing the wrestler imitating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a bathroom mirror. Wentz apologized and returned to TNA the following year, reuniting two-thirds of The Rascalz, while Lee remained in NXT.
"He ended up being a pillar of NXT," Wentz said. "When you heard about NXT, you knew about the core guys, and Wes Lee was one of those core guys. He really did kind of put the company on his back for awhile, and a lot of his matches were must-see TV. And just look at the reign that he's had. He's the longest North American Champion ever, and I'm so proud of him."
According to Wentz, it had been evident for many years that Lee had exceptional talent, and it was just a matter of time before somebody gave him an opportunity to showcase it. Now, though two members of the group remain in TNA, the trio has been able to reunite on a big stage, which has included The Rascalz wrestling in the opening match on the July 16 "NXT."
