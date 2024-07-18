Fellow Rascalz Members Assess WWE Star Wes Lee's Career Since Team Split

One of the most surprising aspects of 2024 thus far has been the development of a working relationship between WWE and TNA. In addition to Jordynne Grace wrestling several matches in the company, other TNA stars have begun appearing on "WWE NXT," which has allowed for a reunion between The Rascalz — WWE's Wes Lee and TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Wentz and Miguel discussed what it's been like to see their close friend succeed in WWE.

"From the outside looking in, you want to see your brother do the absolute best [that] he possibly can, and I'm so proud of everything Wes has done," Miguel said. "I do believe he's the best North American Champion that NXT has ever seen. And then going through the back injury and the rehab, he has done so much to get back where he is."

Miguel stated that each member of the group has gone through their own struggles, but he remains the most proud of Lee for overcoming every obstacle put in his path, including the back injury that kept him out of action for roughly five months prior to his return at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' in April. Following his return, Lee was unsuccessful in regaining the NXT North American Championship, but the appearance of his Rascalz partners seems to have rejuvenated the character.

