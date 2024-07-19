Cody Rhodes Addresses His Challenge To The Rock At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Coming off his 2024 Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes confirmed himself to be facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on night two of WWE WrestleMania 40. Beyond that event, though, Rhodes exclaimed his desire to wrestle Reigns' cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson anytime, anywhere. Johnson has since returned to the Hollywood acting scene following their WrestleMania 40 night one tag match, but according to Rhodes, his challenge for a one-on-one fight, which he voiced at WWE Elimination Chamber, still stands.

"As much as I insulted him previously, it was an honor to be part of his last outing," Rhodes told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "But what I learned physically in the ring with him, it shouldn't be his last outing. There's more. There's not just gas left in the tank, there might be multiple tanks. There's more and I would like the WWE Universe, or pro wrestling fans, to see that. [He's the] WWE Director of the Board, great, but I think there's a world where WWE really benefits, and this young audience being able to connect with him, they don't know him as 'The People's Champ,' they know him as 'The Final Boss.' That offer stands whenever."

One night after Rhodes dethroned Reigns, he was confronted by Johnson on "WWE Raw." In his address, Johnson indicated he would be leaving for a while. When he eventually returns, however, Johnson vowed to settle his unfinished business with Rhodes, whether he was a champion or not. So far, Rhodes has maintained possession of the Undisputed WWE Championship, though he is soon scheduled to defend it against another cousin of Johnson's — Solo Sikoa.

