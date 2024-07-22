WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Discusses Brock Lesnar's Growth As A Performer

Pro wrestling fans may not see him frequently these days, and there's no certainty that they may see him in a wrestling ring again, but Brock Lesnar has established himself as not just a good worker but a great one, according to 16-time world champion Ric Flair.

While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Flair discussed Lesnar's career in UFC with Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry before the conversation transitioned to how far he's come as a professional wrestler in a career that has spanned more than 20 years.

"Brock Lesnar has become a great worker," Flair said. "Not just good. He has become a great worker," he added, citing the trio of matches he had with Cody Rhodes in 2023 specifically.

Flair then compared Lesnar to another freak athlete and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. "His athletic ability is almost unparalleled. He's like Kurt Angle. I mean, there's some guys that can do anything and those are two of them."

There's no doubting the athleticism and versatility of men like Angle and Lesnar in wrestling but the women's division also has its share of off-the-charts athletes as well. Flair says the women's list has fewer athletes that can do everything in the ring, with his daughter and WWE star Charlotte Flair being the only one that he can think of. "There's one woman that can do everything and her name would be Charlotte Flair."

"The Queen" has been out with a knee injury since December of last year and though she still may have some time to go for a return, her father can't wait to see her in the ring again. "I'm probably gonna have to wait another eight, nine months, who knows?" he said. "Anyway, I'm so excited for her to come back."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.