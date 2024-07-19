Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Bo Dallas & WWE's Wyatt Sicks Storyline

While the Wyatt Sicks continue to make their eerie presence known on "WWE Raw," a series of VHS tapes continue to reveal some of the deeper, more psychological layers of its members, namely Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas. On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on this multi-faceted storyline, specifically praising the work of Bo Dallas as well as his alter-ego Uncle Howdy.

Advertisement

"I haven't been the biggest Uncle Howdy guy in the past. I think I am [coming around now]," Prinze Jr. said. "The edited VHS segments of the psychiatric [sessions], kind of Bo and Uncle Howdy intercut thing, have shown that Bo can talk, that he can act. I'm not sure why they showed Bo in Adam Pearce's office, we'll find out what that's about ... but he can act and he can carry this performance. I don't know if he can do everything or if it's just because it's so close to his heart, and that's why it's so good and time will tell. I've criticized it when I didn't dig it, so when I do dig it, I need to say the same thing."

Though Prinze Jr. has warmed up to the performances of Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas, he admittedly remains a bit icy toward the overall Wyatt Sicks faction. Most recently, an unmasked Dallas found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers on "Raw." Luckily for Dallas, his Wyatt Sicks stablemates scared off the aforementioned assailants with their chilling return.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.