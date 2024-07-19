Freddie Prinze Jr. Has A Dire Outlook For One Popular WWE Faction

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has long-predicted that the reign of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will come to an end at the hands of "The Ring General" GUNTHER at WWE SummerSlam. In further assessing the build-up to the event, however, Prinze Jr. now believes there to be even more dire consequences at stake for Priest, namely the implosion of The Judgment Day.

"The way they booked GUNTHER makes me think that he's going to be the world champion," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "They've kind of put the rocket ship to him, even more so than they put on Bron Breakker. I think they really believe in this guy, but it would be weird to see Priest lose [the title] this quickly unless the story is The Judgment Day is falling apart. Everything's falling apart, and Rhea [Ripley] is going to have to be the one to put it all back together. That's kind of my take on where this is going. I think Damian's going to drop the title to GUNTHER in a destruction of the Judgment Day."

Since capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Priest has noticeably toned down his aggression in an effort to preserve the honorable, "workhorse" nature of the title. His Judgment Day stablemates, however, continue to terrorize and manipulate the "WWE Raw" locker room — a trend that has now earned a WWE World Tag Team Championship reign for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. In the case of Dominik Mysterio, he appears to be on thin ice with Rhea Ripley, who recently returned to confront him and Liv Morgan as they were engaging in a sensual post-match affair. With all of this in mind, Prinze Jr. believes a Priest-loss at SummerSlam could be the ultimate catalyst for the group to finally, and fully, fall apart.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.