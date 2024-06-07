Former WWE Writer Predicts Who Will Dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest

Thanks to some assistance from CM Punk, the "WWE Raw" brand is now highlighted by the reign of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. As history has shown, though, all reigns will eventually come to an end. With this reality in mind, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his prediction on who will hold the distinction of dethroning Priest, notably ruling out the man who is set to challenge Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle – Drew McIntyre.

"Damian Priest is winning that match [at Clash at the Castle]," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "You can put that on the prediction sheet. One, they're not just going to one shot him and then done. He's got to have at least one win for it to feel like a more legitimate championship when GUNTHER wrestles him, and GUNTHER will beat Damian Priest. That's my second prediction."

After successfully defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in McIntyre's home country of Scotland, Prinze Jr. believes Priest will then be in line to raise his title up against the 2024 King of the Ring winner, GUNTHER. Per WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the King and Queen of the Ring tournament winners are guaranteed to challenge for the world title of their respective brands at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. While Prinze Jr. isn't completely certain of the story that WWE may build around this potential title match, he strongly believes that the "The Ring General" is poised to unseat Priest at SummerSlam.

"I really like GUNTHER. I like Damian Priest too, and I like Drew McIntyre, but somebody has to win and be champ, and I think they're going to give it to GUNTHER," Prinze Jr. said. "I think he's ready. I hope he's ready. His wrestling is so awesome and fun to watch".

