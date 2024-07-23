WWE's Zelina Vega: There's No Better Feeling Than Proving People In The Back Wrong

Some people are motivated by hate, while others are motivated by love. Zelina Vega, on the other hand, finds herself driven by both. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Vega opened up about the satisfaction she gets from refuting the critics of her work, especially after delivering an impassioned promo alongside WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on the June 24 episode of "WWE Raw."

"It felt like there's no better feeling than proving certain people in the back wrong," Vega said. "It was nice to actually have a certain person come up to me and say, 'Wow, that was amazing. Good job.' Having people who are also known for their incredible mic skills, like The Miz coming up to me, who was on commentary at the time of the promo, but having him come up to me and talk to me and just say like, 'Wow, That was amazing,' just giving me props, is crazy. That's like a 'wow, really?' kind of moment..."

In addition to The Miz, Vega noted that she's also garnered recent praise from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who is known for being a wrestling mouthpiece, and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Regardless of whom the compliments originate from, though, Vega takes it as a sign of validation, especially from those who are "brutally honest" like Heyman.

"There's no better feeling," Vega said, "and I think that's just what I feel like I'm constantly doing. Liv is on this revenge tour or whatever, but I feel like I'm on a constantly-proving -someone-wrong tour because I've always been underestimated."

