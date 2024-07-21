WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Isn't Excited For CM Punk Vs. Drew McIntyre

While unofficial, the next chapter of the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre saga appears to be heading toward a match at WWE SummerSlam – a match that many fans have long-anticipated. According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bishcoff, though, the build to this match may have spanned for too long. As such, his excitement for their impending faceoff isn't quite where he wants it to be.

"The reason we're heavy on story and promos is because we can't do anything else right now, or haven't been able to do anything else," Bischoff recently said on "83 Weeks." "It's not like a creative choice. It's creative necessity, but maybe they've overdone it. Maybe they've dragged that story out and didn't manage it. Because of [Punk's] injury, they were not able to manage the pace of that story ... A lot of these elements need to happen generally in order or proximity because you're managing emotion, and I think perhaps because of the injury, they've had to extend the dialogue versus the in-ring narrative, in-ring meaning action, that they've kind of lost me."

As Bischoff alluded to, much of the Punk-McIntyre feud has revolved around verbal confrontations, with limited physical interactions, due to a torn triceps sustained by CM Punk in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Recently, Punk sabotaged McIntyre's Money in the Bank cash-in attempt at the titular premium live event, which resulted in the former being fined, while the latter was suspended for elbowing "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce in the aftermath. Looking ahead, McIntyre and Punk finally seem to be on track for an in-ring faceoff that may position Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.

