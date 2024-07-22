WWE Star Liv Morgan Superimposes Herself Onto Popular Meme For Revenge Tour

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan's "Revenge Tour" is in full swing and she intends to burn the whole house down, if her recent social media post is any indication.

Morgan posted a photo of herself superimposed over the "Disaster Girl" meme, with the caption, "When you have to make a quick stop on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." The infamous "Disaster Girl" meme features a girl smiling into the camera while firefighters extinguish the flames of a house on fire behind her. Morgan overlayed herself in the meme, to show her seriousness in getting payback for everyone who has cost her in the past.

The Women's World Champion has targeted Rhea Ripley over the past few months, first putting her on the sidelines by injuring, then winning her title — which Ripley had to vacate after her injury — and finally trying to steal Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. Morgan's anger towards Ripley stems from the injury she suffered at the hands of the Australian last year, which kept her out of action for six months. The WWE star recently commented about how the injury caused her tremendous pain but added that she used the time off to focus on her recovery and exact revenge on Ripley.

Ripley, who had to vacate her title after her injury, challenged Morgan following her return and demanded a rematch which the champion accepted. The duo will face off at next month's SummerSlam show, where Morgan's Women's World Championship will be on the line.

