WWE Raw Ratings Report - 7/22/2024

The July 22 edition of "WWE Raw" had fans talking. as the company made a big stride towards SummerSlam on August 3. CM Punk was officially cleared to wrestle Drew McIntyre, despite Seth Rollins having to be the special guest referee for their match. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn rolled back the clock on their friendship to get a big win over The Judgment Day, and Liv Morgan was left heartbroken by Dominik Mysterio as he told her how much he hated her in two different languages.

With all of that in mind, did WWE see a shift in the TV ratings thanks to all of these moments? The answer is yes, as Wrestlenomics has reported that the July 22 edition of "WWE Raw" averaged a total of 1,793,000 viewers, marking a 7% increase from the 1,669,000 the July 15 episode averaged the previous week. This also means that the show is up 1% from the trailing four weeks, and 6% from the same quarter period in 2023. However, the average is down by 2% compared to the same month in 2023, which averaged a total of 1,814,000 viewers.

For the key 18-49 demographic, "Raw" saw another increase as the show earned a 0.59 number, marking a 5% increase on the number earned seven days earlier. While this number is slightly down from the trailing four weeks which averaged a 0.60, it is up 16% from the same quarter this time last year, and up 9% from the average in July 2023. These numbers and figures could drop for next week's July 29 episode as it will air on SyFy due to the Olympic Games airing on the USA Network, but with it being the go-home show for SummerSlam, expect big things to happen on next week's "Raw."

