Ex-Bloodline Members Team Up For The First Time Since 2023, Score Big Win On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Finn Balor didn't defend their World Tag Team Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw" this week, which was lucky for them, because they would have been dethroned. The Irish duo were beaten by the team of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, brought together again after Zayn saved Uso from a backstage beating. The match was pretty even until the end, when Zayn nailed the Helluva Kick on McDonagh before diving over the ropes onto the rest of Judgment Day. One Uso Splash on McDonagh later, and Zayn and Uso had sealed a big win over the tag champs.

Advertisement

Zayn and Uso were one of the more beloved WWE pairings of 2022 and 2023. Zayn had become the "Honorary Uce" due to his loyalty to The Bloodline, even winning over the skeptical Jey in the 2022 men's WarGames match. When The Bloodline eventually turned on Zayn, Jey was conflicted about it for weeks. While they did end up as enemies, most notably in the main event of WrestleMania 39, they would eventually rekindle their friendship after Jey himself left The Bloodline and became a singles star on "Raw," even teaming up again in the 2023 men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day.

Zayn and Jey have largely been kept separate in 2024; as a result, the timing of this team-up is interesting. WWE is less than two weeks away from SummerSlam, where one-time Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is widely expected to return. WWE also appears to be setting up a conflict between Reigns and Solo Sikoa, whose new Bloodline consists of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. With many fans speculating that the original Bloodline could reunite to take on Sikoa's group, Sami and Jey teaming up again could be a step in that direction. Of course, before that can happen, Zayn still has to deal with Bron Breakker, who Speared Zayn after the main event ahead of their Intercontinental title match at SummerSlam.

Advertisement