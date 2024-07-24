Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Praise Production Element From Recent WWE Raw

This past Monday night on "Raw," WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan's attempts to steal away Dominik Mysterio from rival Rhea Ripley finally came to a head, and not in the way Morgan wanted. Instead of getting an "I love you," Morgan got an "I hate you" from Mysterio, who reaffirmed his partnership with Ripley just a week and a half before Ripley and Morgan go at it for the championship at SummerSlam.

Speaking about the segment on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer praised Morgan's performance, saying she played her part phenomenally during the segment. He was also a fan of a production technique WWE used during it to keep the audience glued to Morgan in the crowd and Mysterio and Ripley in the ring.

"I loved the split screen," Dreamer said. "I'm not [usually] a big fan of the split screen. I also don't know why at one point they didn't go hard camera to show the distance with this answer. But I enjoyed the split screen. She was like 'Just tell me. Tell me in front of everybody that you love me.' And then we finally got our answer, and it was 'I hate you.' And here comes the crying, all that stuff. I don't know if anyone felt bad for her. I think it was one of those 'Well, you got what you deserve.' And then, we have a weird lick of the cheek from Rhea and Dom. And I don't know if they're going to go off and have happiness, because SummerSlam is right around the corner."

