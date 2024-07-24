NXT Champ Ethan Page Wants This Footage Removed From All WWE Platforms

Since winning the WWE NXT Championship last month, Ethan Page has found mixed success on the brand. While he's picked up some important victories to retain his title, Page has also been pinned several times. The last two weeks of "WWE NXT" have seen Oro Mensah get the best of Page twice, though neither pin took place during an official match. Nonetheless, Page took to X last night to demand footage of the second incident be scrubbed from WWE's social media platforms.

Remove this from all platforms ASAP https://t.co/S8dRfVw4Gf — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 24, 2024

During Tuesday's segment, Page was in the ring with a WWE referee, who confirmed that the previous week's pin was unofficial as it didn't happen during a match. While Page was focused on the ref, Mensah dove into the ring, dodging a clothesline from Page before rolling the champion up as the ref counted to three. The segment concluded with a distraught Page covering his ears in the middle of the ring as the crowd taunted the champion.

Prior to his surprise attack on Page, Mensah picked up a victory on Tuesday's show against Ashante Thee Adonis. Later, at the end of the show, an angry Page demanded a match against Mensah. As a result, the two will have a contract signing on next week's episode before Page defends the NXT Championship against Mensah during week two of Great American Bash on August 6.

That match will be Page's third title defense. The former AEW star previously retained in a Fatal Four-Way at WWE NXT Heatwave, as well as against Dante Chen on the July 16 edition of "NXT."