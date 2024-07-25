WWE's Baron Corbin Calls Out The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins

There are many reasons rivalries in wrestling begin, whether it be over championships, personal issues, or in the case of Domink Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan, love. But Baron Corbin may have invented a new reason to begin a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star Angelo Dawkins; the new hit EA Sports video game College Football 25.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Corbin tweeted at EA College Football's official X account, asking them to fix "people's ability to quit a game and not take the L when I'm stomping them out." Corbin declared that the "coward's way out" and then specifically pointed the finger at Dawkins by tagging him, implying that the Street Profits member "cut the power" while Corbin was beating Dawkins' Ohio State Buckeyes in a game.

Yo @EASPORTSCollege you gotta fixed peoples ability to quit a game and not take the L when I'm stomping them out. It's a cowards way out!!! You hear me @AngeloDawkins !!! I know you and your Buckeyes have cut the power with a min left! pic.twitter.com/guMWniW7hO — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 24, 2024

Dawkins has yet to respond to Corbin's accusations, instead choosing to tweet about another EA Sports game, EA FC 2025, which is set to be released later in the summer. Some of Corbin's tweet does ring true however, as Dawkins is a native of Ohio and is a Buckeyes fan, despite not attending the school, even tweeting out Ohio State highlights on his account earlier in the day.

The EA College Football beef may add another edge to in-ring competition between Corbin and Dawkins, who have seen each other there quite a bit recently. Earlier this month, Corbin defeated Dawkins on an episode of "WWE Speed" to earn a shot at the Speed Championship, and the two will be in the same match again tomorrow night, as Corbin teams with Apollo Crews and Dawkins teams with Street Profits partner Montez Ford in a Six Pack Challenge match to determine the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles.