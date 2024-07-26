Dijak Reflects On Only Match With WWE's John Cena, Hopes To Share Film Sets With Him

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak has recalled the one time that he shared the ring with John Cena and what he learned from the WWE legend.

Dijak, whose WWE contract expired recently, discussed how Cena asked to face him and his former tag team partner Mace, in a dark match. In his conversation on "Wrestling With Things," Dijak had nothing but praise for the veteran star.

"I got to wrestle John Cena — and a lot of people don't know this but it was a tag team match between me and Mace, my tag partner, and John and Matt Riddle as a post-show dark match," revealed the former WWE star. " Once I heard that he was retiring and I'm obviously no longer with the company, so [I thought] there goes any chance of me working him ever again. I was just kind of happy that I got the chance to work with him the one time. That was his choice; I was told that he went to Vince [McMahon] and he asked to work with me and Mace. So we were honored to hear that, we were thrilled to hear that."

The match that Dijak referred to happened after the 26 July edition of "WWE Raw," when he was portraying the T-Bar gimmick as part of the RETRIBUTION faction. Cena and his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, got the win in that dark match in Kansas City, Missouri.

