WWE SmackDown 7/26/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Back when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the women's tag titles back at Clash at the Castle, I took their victory as an opportunity to truly dissect the status of WWE's women's tag team division. Their reign, I claimed, could serve as the basis of conversation for any number of concepts related to women's tag team wrestling, whether they be positive or negative. Unfortunately, The Unholy Union's title reign have only left room for negative conversations.

Advertisement

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, two of the hottest women on the roster even without the titles, came out to offer some choice words to the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Fyre and Dawn. Belair's promo was good, and Cargill hyped up her tag team partner well, but then they beckoned Fyre and Dawn to ringside. They started looking around for the tag champs. Then they looked some more They looked for a little too long. Did someone miss their cue? Fyre and Dawn's music finally hit after an awkward silence, but the tag champs blindsided the opposition from behind — understandable, given that they're heels, but a bit cowardly for the champs. So far, this feud has been booked as if Belair and Cargill were still the champions, with their presence being prioritized over Fyre's and Dawn's. This brief show of dominance, which was swiftly squashed, with no build-up or fanfare, felt like it was making already poor booking even worse.

Advertisement

At this point, the women's tag team title scene is basically Belair and Cargill's show, with everybody else serving as cameos — not even side characters. While Belair and Cargill are undoubtedly great talent — they were the one saving grace in this abysmally clunky, criminally short segment — this is not how a healthy tag team roster operates, male or female. If there are not going to be interesting segments or heated competition for the tag team roster, there shouldn't be tag team titles. If these tag team storylines do not keep us on the edge of our seats, what more are the tag team titles than glorified, chunky belts? WWE's women's tag wrestling scene has always been its weakest point, but this week, it was utterly abysmal. The tag team champs look weak, their competitors don't even need the titles to be relevant, and the titles themselves are not even being defended at SummerSlam. It is a mess. WWE creative have displayed no intentions on solving it.

The poor booking of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships is a chronic condition. This ailment has no immediate cure. Nobody has been able to make the tag titles relevant — not Belair and Cargill, not The Unholy Union. Nobody in this era of WWE programming seems capable of bringing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to even a modicum of prestige. The tag titles are, succinctly put, hopeless, and a title that should have elevated the women's division is instead weighing it down.

Advertisement

Written by Angeline Phu