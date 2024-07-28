AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To Jack Perry Wrinkle In CM Punk & Drew McIntyre's WWE Feud

The fiery feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk reached a new height last week as the former posted a "real photo" of himself standing alongside TNT Champion Jack Perry, who was involved in an infamous backstage altercation with Punk at the 2023 AEW All In event. This All In confrontation led to Perry being suspended from AEW, while Punk was later terminated. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recalled her initial reaction to seeing McIntyre's cross-promotional photograph.

"All my friends were screenshotting that s*** and sending it to me like, 'Do you see this? Is this incredible? Do you know anything about it?' I'm like, 'No, I don't, and if I do, I'm not going to tell you anyway.' So, for me, it was brilliant," Rosa said. "... In terms of this storyline, I think it was brilliant because we know the length of issues that these two people had in the past, everything that unraveled from last All In, and how it happened. It's just been insanity. And for Drew McIntyre to post a picture with The Scapegoat, I was just like, that is some heel ass s***, bottom line."

Nearly one year after his altercation with Perry in AEW, Punk finds himself back in WWE, currently slated to face McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. The rivalry between Punk and McIntyre began in the wake of the 2024 Royal Rumble, with McIntyre smugly taking credit for causing Punk's torn triceps injury. Fast forward six months, Punk is now cleared to return to action, and eager to finally fight "The Scottish Warrior" one-on-one.

