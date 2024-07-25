WWE's Drew McIntyre Shares 'Real Photo' With AEW Star To Taunt CM Punk

CM Punk has a healed tricep and is itching for a fight, and for some reason, Drew McIntyre feels the need to add even more fuel to Punk's hatred, which already seemingly burns with the fiery heat of a thousand white-hot suns. McIntyre posted (and later deleted) a picture of himself with AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, the man with whom Punk got into an AEW-career-ending fight at All In 2023, nearly a year ago. This comes as Punk's offscreen behavior is under increased scrutiny due to speculation about his WWE contract. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, along with others, managed to grab a screenshot before the tweet was deleted,

Holy shit lol pic.twitter.com/BQyTincPRT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 25, 2024

"It's a real photo, cry us a river," McIntyre wrote, referencing Perry's infamous comments during his All In Zero Hour Match in 2023. The comment references to Perry's line during his All In 2023 kickoff show match wth HOOK, making light of Punk's insistence on Perry not using real glass during stunts by saying "Real glass, cry me a river" into the camera before a spot involvingthe windshield of a limousine. Punk confronted Perry backstage, leading to the confrontation, fight, and Punk's eventual firing.

Since the fight, Punk has returned to WWE, where he suffered a tricep tear in his first televised match back, the 2024 Royal Rumble. Punk spent his injury time keeping McIntyre from winning the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. He is now cleared to compete and will face McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 3 in Cleveland, OH, with Seth Rollins as a special guest referee. Perry was suspended for a lengthy period of time after the fight, taking a brief sojourn to NJPW and returning recently as a member of the new Elite, winning the TNT title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

